Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of Athersys in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Athersys has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.92.

NASDAQ:ATHX opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.40. Athersys has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $191.13 million, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 0.34.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of ($0.36) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 million. Athersys had a negative net margin of 458.03% and a negative return on equity of 131.22%.

In other news, COO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $35,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 499,636 shares in the company, valued at $584,574.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATHX. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Athersys by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,332,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 87,101 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Athersys during the third quarter worth $182,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Athersys by 5.5% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 433,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Athersys by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 159,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Athersys by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,223,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,446,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. 21.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

