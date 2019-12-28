Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Atrion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

NASDAQ ATRI opened at $734.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $720.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $777.22. Atrion has a 1-year low of $675.34 and a 1-year high of $948.03.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $38.88 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th.

In related news, Chairman Emile A. Battat purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $686.25 per share, with a total value of $686,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 148,673 shares in the company, valued at $102,026,846.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.47, for a total value of $197,077.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,157,830.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Atrion by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 186,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $158,652,000 after buying an additional 53,685 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atrion in the second quarter valued at about $2,594,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atrion in the second quarter valued at about $5,662,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Atrion by 15.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Atrion during the second quarter worth about $2,394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications worldwide. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

