Axe 1-Day Volume Tops $3.26 Million (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Axe has a market cap of $1.72 million and approximately $3.26 million worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Axe has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One Axe coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00004536 BTC on major exchanges including FreiExchange, Crex24 and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00001357 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00010120 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Profile

Axe is a coin. Axe’s total supply is 5,154,349 coins. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com . Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners . The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Axe

Axe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange, Crex24 and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

