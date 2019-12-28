Azure Power Global Ltd (NYSE:AZRE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Azure Power Global Ltd (NYSE:AZRE) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.55.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Azure Power Global in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Azure Power Global in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.20 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Azure Power Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Azure Power Global in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Shares of NYSE:AZRE remained flat at $$12.50 during trading on Friday. 11,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,910. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.61. The firm has a market cap of $513.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.15 and a beta of 1.31. Azure Power Global has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $13.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 72,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,791,165 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,897,000 after purchasing an additional 249,663 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 164,161 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 27,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,065 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.26% of the company’s stock.

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

