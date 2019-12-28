BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BBVA Banco Frances from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.00.

Shares of BBAR opened at $5.74 on Tuesday. BBVA Banco Frances has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $14.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -30.21 and a beta of 0.67.

BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.70. BBVA Banco Frances had a return on equity of 47.60% and a net margin of 27.94%. The firm had revenue of $348.29 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that BBVA Banco Frances will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in BBVA Banco Frances in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in BBVA Banco Frances during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in BBVA Banco Frances during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BBVA Banco Frances during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances in the third quarter worth $336,000. 12.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBVA Banco Francés SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to small and medium enterprises, and individual customers in Spain, Mexico, South America, the United States, Turkey, and rest of Eurasia. The company offers current, checking, and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

