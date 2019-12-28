Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

Berenberg Bank reissued their neutral rating on shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a $155.00 price objective on the shipping service provider’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wolfe Research set a $184.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a $167.00 price objective (down from $175.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $169.88.

NYSE FDX opened at $152.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.71. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $137.78 and a fifty-two week high of $199.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.03 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.75%.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $151.75 per share, with a total value of $758,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,966 shares in the company, valued at $9,555,090.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,120.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 225 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

