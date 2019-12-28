Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BeyondSpring Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of cancer therapies. The Company’s lead product consists of into a Phase 3 clinical trial as a direct anticancer agent in non-small cell lung cancer and a Phase 2/3 clinical trial in the prevention of chemotherapy-induced Neutropenia. BeyondSpring Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BYSI. ValuEngine upgraded Beyondspring from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Beyondspring in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Beyondspring in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beyondspring presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of Beyondspring stock opened at $15.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.21. Beyondspring has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $24.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Beyondspring will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Beyondspring in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Beyondspring during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Beyondspring by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Beyondspring by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Beyondspring during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

About Beyondspring

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab.

