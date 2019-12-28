BidaskClub Downgrades AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) to Hold

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AVAV. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $80.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV traded down $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a current ratio of 10.18. AeroVironment has a fifty-two week low of $48.61 and a fifty-two week high of $95.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.18.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $83.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. AeroVironment’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AeroVironment will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total transaction of $431,482.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 56,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,922.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,272 shares of company stock worth $2,853,151. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 5.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,222,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $182,934,000 after purchasing an additional 156,031 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 18.9% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 542,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,038,000 after purchasing an additional 86,287 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 18.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 542,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,030,000 after purchasing an additional 86,125 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 323,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,316,000 after buying an additional 49,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 296,336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,823,000 after buying an additional 136,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

