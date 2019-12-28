BidaskClub Downgrades LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LIVN. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a report on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of LivaNova from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LivaNova from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $90.00 target price on shares of LivaNova and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivaNova from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.00.

LIVN stock opened at $75.40 on Tuesday. LivaNova has a 1-year low of $64.80 and a 1-year high of $102.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.73 and its 200-day moving average is $76.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.59.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $268.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.41 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 20.35%. LivaNova’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other LivaNova news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $73,700.00. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $471,230 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIVN. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 376.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,299,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816,788 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its position in LivaNova by 720.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 469,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,667,000 after buying an additional 412,521 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,395,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,349,000 after buying an additional 378,564 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 1,661.4% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 392,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,219,000 after buying an additional 369,885 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 148.8% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 475,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,197,000 after acquiring an additional 284,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

