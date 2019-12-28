BidaskClub Downgrades LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LIVN. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a report on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of LivaNova from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LivaNova from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $90.00 target price on shares of LivaNova and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivaNova from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.00.
LIVN stock opened at $75.40 on Tuesday. LivaNova has a 1-year low of $64.80 and a 1-year high of $102.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.73 and its 200-day moving average is $76.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.59.
In other LivaNova news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $73,700.00. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $471,230 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIVN. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 376.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,299,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816,788 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its position in LivaNova by 720.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 469,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,667,000 after buying an additional 412,521 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,395,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,349,000 after buying an additional 378,564 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 1,661.4% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 392,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,219,000 after buying an additional 369,885 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 148.8% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 475,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,197,000 after acquiring an additional 284,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.
About LivaNova
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.
Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?
Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.