BidaskClub Downgrades Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) to Sell

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NEOG. Zacks Investment Research raised Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

NASDAQ:NEOG traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.06. 214,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,020. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 56.57, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.57 and a 200 day moving average of $66.83. Neogen has a 12 month low of $50.60 and a 12 month high of $79.83.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $107.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.93 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Neogen will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Terri A. Morrical sold 7,601 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $497,485.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,956,769.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Herbert sold 30,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.64, for a total value of $2,089,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 267,349 shares of company stock valued at $17,544,416. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Neogen by 16.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Neogen by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Neogen by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Neogen by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Neogen by 124.2% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

