BidaskClub Downgrades Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RUTH. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens set a $24.00 price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.00.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock opened at $21.59 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $636.93 million, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.64. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $27.14.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $103.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.19 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 45.15% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,853 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

