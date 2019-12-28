BidaskClub Lowers Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Marlin Business Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ MRLN opened at $22.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Marlin Business Services has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $25.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.09. The stock has a market cap of $278.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). Marlin Business Services had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $35.38 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Marlin Business Services will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Marlin Business Services by 37.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Marlin Business Services by 138.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marlin Business Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Marlin Business Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Marlin Business Services by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marlin Business Services

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company's products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. It offers lease finance to approximately 100 categories of equipment.

