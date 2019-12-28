BidaskClub Lowers P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

PTSI has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded P.A.M. Transportation Services from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded P.A.M. Transportation Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTSI opened at $57.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 1 year low of $37.25 and a 1 year high of $71.56.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.54). P.A.M. Transportation Services had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $128.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. 25.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, including general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

