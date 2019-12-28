BidaskClub Lowers P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
PTSI has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded P.A.M. Transportation Services from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded P.A.M. Transportation Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.
Shares of NASDAQ:PTSI opened at $57.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 1 year low of $37.25 and a 1 year high of $71.56.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. 25.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile
P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, including general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.
