BidaskClub Upgrades Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

CLMT stock opened at $3.78 on Tuesday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $5.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.10, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $293.15 million, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.76.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $929.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.88 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 111.36%. On average, research analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLMT. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 115,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 22,793 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 59,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 505,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 198,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Products and Fuel Products. The Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products which are used primarily as raw material components for basic automotive, industrial, and consumer goods.

