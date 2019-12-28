BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:BVXV) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:BVXV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

BVXV stock opened at $8.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.15. BIONDVAX PHARMA/S has a 1-year low of $3.87 and a 1-year high of $8.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.97.

BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:BVXV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.54). As a group, equities research analysts predict that BIONDVAX PHARMA/S will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate is M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which has completed Phase II clinical trials that is used for treating seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus.

