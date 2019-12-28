Bird Construction Inc (BDT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Bird Construction Inc (TSE:BDT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share on Monday, January 20th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

BDT stock traded down C$0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting C$6.96. 86,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,532. Bird Construction has a 1 year low of C$4.88 and a 1 year high of C$8.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$6.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.92. The stock has a market cap of $295.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$378.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$431.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bird Construction will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BDT. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Bird Construction and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

