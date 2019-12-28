bitUSD (BITUSD) Price Reaches $0.48 on Top Exchanges

bitUSD (CURRENCY:BITUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. bitUSD has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and $2,861.00 worth of bitUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bitUSD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00006557 BTC on exchanges including BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. In the last seven days, bitUSD has traded down 33.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013677 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00184745 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.15 or 0.01254040 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025666 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00119917 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

bitUSD Profile

bitUSD’s launch date was November 5th, 2015. bitUSD’s total supply is 2,689,370 tokens. bitUSD’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org . bitUSD’s official Twitter account is @bitshares . bitUSD’s official website is bit.ly/BitShares_USD

Buying and Selling bitUSD

bitUSD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

