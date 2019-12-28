Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BDIMF remained flat at $$1.39 on Friday. Black Diamond Group has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.37.
Black Diamond Group Company Profile
