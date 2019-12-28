Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDIMF remained flat at $$1.39 on Friday. Black Diamond Group has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.37.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells workspace and modular workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

