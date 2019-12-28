Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0% per year over the last three years.

Shares of BIT stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $16.12. 525,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,624. Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a one year low of $15.14 and a one year high of $17.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.12.

In other Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust news, insider Hoy Michael bought 1,557,965 shares of Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.05 per share, with a total value of $77,898.25.

About Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

