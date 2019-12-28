Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Senior Officer Sells C$64,371.72 in Stock

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Senior Officer Patrick Dean Burns sold 1,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.68, for a total transaction of C$64,371.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,215 shares in the company, valued at C$383,476.20.

Shares of BEI.UN stock traded up C$0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$46.63. 44,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,513. Boardwalk REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$36.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$46.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$43.94.

Get Boardwalk REIT alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BEI.UN shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. TD Securities raised their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$49.25 to C$52.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$50.66.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.