Boral (ASX:BLD) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.01

Boral Limited (ASX:BLD) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.01 and traded as low as $4.48. Boral shares last traded at $4.56, with a volume of 3,194,929 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is A$4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$5.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.74.

Boral Company Profile (ASX:BLD)

Boral Limited manufactures and supplies building and construction materials in Australia, the United States, and Asia. It offers asphalt, blocks, bricks, cementitious materials, concrete, pavers and retaining walls, plasterboards, quarry materials, roof tiles, fly ash, light building products and windows, and stones, as well as roofing and masonry, and timber products.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Boral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.