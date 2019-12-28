BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Trading Down 14.3%

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) traded down 14.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $35.60 and last traded at $36.84, 870,296 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 180% from the average session volume of 310,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.00.

BBIO has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “reduce” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. BridgeBio Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.13.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.50. The company has a current ratio of 14.00, a quick ratio of 14.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.74 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $995,211,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter worth $717,968,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the second quarter valued at $181,569,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the second quarter valued at $180,868,000. Finally, Aisling Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the second quarter valued at $103,449,000. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

