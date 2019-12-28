Brokerages Anticipate Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Will Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) to post $0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cohen & Steers’ earnings. Cohen & Steers reported earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cohen & Steers will report full year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.77 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cohen & Steers.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 31.26% and a return on equity of 46.35%. The firm had revenue of $104.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cohen & Steers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

In related news, EVP Francis C. Poli sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $133,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,242,324.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1,335.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 102,919 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the 1st quarter valued at $2,034,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cohen & Steers by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,560 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,372,000 after buying an additional 9,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

CNS stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.66. The stock had a trading volume of 102,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,209. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.15. Cohen & Steers has a fifty-two week low of $33.16 and a fifty-two week high of $68.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.77%. This is a boost from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

