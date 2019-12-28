Brokerages expect Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) to post $1.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Air Lease’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.53. Air Lease reported earnings per share of $1.65 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full year earnings of $5.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $5.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Air Lease.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $531.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.63 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 29.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Lease has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

In other Air Lease news, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total transaction of $464,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,891,925.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy sold 220,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $9,901,269.03. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,268,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,980,136.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 378,950 shares of company stock valued at $17,129,296 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 33.3% during the second quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the second quarter worth approximately $169,000. 90.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AL traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.13. The stock had a trading volume of 479,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,186. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.62. Air Lease has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $48.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

