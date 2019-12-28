Brokerages Expect Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:GDP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.65 Million

Analysts expect Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:GDP) to announce sales of $33.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Goodrich Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $35.00 million. Goodrich Petroleum posted sales of $33.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Goodrich Petroleum will report full year sales of $121.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $120.70 million to $123.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $134.97 million, with estimates ranging from $131.40 million to $142.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Goodrich Petroleum.

Get Goodrich Petroleum alerts:

Goodrich Petroleum (NASDAQ:GDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $27.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.55 million.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Shares of GDP traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.56. 26,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,653. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.70. Goodrich Petroleum has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $15.24.

About Goodrich Petroleum

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goodrich Petroleum (GDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Goodrich Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodrich Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.