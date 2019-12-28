Brokerages Expect National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) to Post $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. National CineMedia reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow National CineMedia.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.75 million. National CineMedia had a net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 32.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NCMI shares. Barrington Research upgraded National CineMedia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley lowered National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.75 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.70.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in National CineMedia by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 36,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in National CineMedia during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in National CineMedia by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 5,406 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in National CineMedia by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 87,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in National CineMedia by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NCMI traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.30. 234,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,376. The stock has a market cap of $572.12 million, a PE ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.65. National CineMedia has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $8.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.96 and a 200-day moving average of $7.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.32%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.78%.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

