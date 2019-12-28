Brokerages Expect OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Analysts expect that OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) will report earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for OptiNose’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.70) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.63). OptiNose reported earnings per share of ($0.64) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full-year earnings of ($2.68) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.76) to ($2.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($1.95). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for OptiNose.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $12.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 million. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 419.37% and a negative return on equity of 137.60%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OPTN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of OptiNose in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.08.

In other news, Director Joseph C. Scodari purchased 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.64 per share, for a total transaction of $52,704.00. Also, major shareholder Avista Capital Partners Ii Gp, sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $11,462,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in OptiNose by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 227,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in OptiNose by 8.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 7,944 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in OptiNose by 36.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in OptiNose by 6.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,516 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in OptiNose during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OPTN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,135. The company has a market cap of $413.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.75. OptiNose has a one year low of $4.44 and a one year high of $11.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.52 and its 200-day moving average is $7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

