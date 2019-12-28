Brokerages Set $15.00 Price Target for BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP)

Shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) have received a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $15.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.26 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given BCB Bancorp an industry rank of 189 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts have commented on BCBP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BCB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised BCB Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCBP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 780,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,813,000 after acquiring an additional 58,136 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 611,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in BCB Bancorp by 8.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 272,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 21,670 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in BCB Bancorp by 3.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 159,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in BCB Bancorp by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. 30.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BCBP stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.87. The company had a trading volume of 15,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,147. BCB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.17 and a 52-week high of $14.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $228.66 million, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.82.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.14 million during the quarter. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 10.84%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BCB Bancorp will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, NOW, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts.

