Brokerages Set $15.00 Price Target for BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP)

Shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) have received a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.
Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $15.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.26 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given BCB Bancorp an industry rank of 189 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.
Several analysts have commented on BCBP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BCB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised BCB Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.
Shares of BCBP stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.87. The company had a trading volume of 15,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,147. BCB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.17 and a 52-week high of $14.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $228.66 million, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.82.
BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.14 million during the quarter. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 10.84%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BCB Bancorp will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.
BCB Bancorp Company Profile
BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, NOW, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts.
