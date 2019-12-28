Brokerages Set $37.00 Target Price for Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS)

Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating. Verso’s rating score has improved by 50% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $37.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $1.00 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Verso an industry rank of 158 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VRS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley raised shares of Verso from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 5th.

Shares of NYSE VRS traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.52. 267,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,810. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.93 million, a PE ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.12. Verso has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $26.18.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.70 million. Verso had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Research analysts anticipate that Verso will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Verso by 3,665.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 455,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after buying an additional 443,485 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Verso by 38.5% during the second quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,331,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,361,000 after buying an additional 370,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Verso by 11.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,132,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,680,000 after buying an additional 327,462 shares during the period. Moab Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Verso by 203.6% during the third quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC now owns 443,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after acquiring an additional 297,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verso by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 520,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after acquiring an additional 293,886 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verso

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

