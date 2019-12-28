Brokerages Set Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target at $41.33

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.33.

Several brokerages recently commented on APLS. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $139,100.00. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,502,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,085,000 after purchasing an additional 781,085 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 923,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,395,000 after purchasing an additional 335,863 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,361,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,026,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 401,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,164,000 after purchasing an additional 67,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

APLS traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.74. The stock had a trading volume of 616,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,129. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 0.64. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $33.18. The company has a current ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.08.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.