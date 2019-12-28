Brokerages Set Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) Price Target at $63.00

Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

GMED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Globus Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of GMED stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.88. The company had a trading volume of 181,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,048. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.86. Globus Medical has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $60.15.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $196.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David D. Davidar sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $2,052,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 666,775 shares in the company, valued at $36,005,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $158,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,713.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,460 shares of company stock valued at $2,758,894 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMED. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,179,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $261,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803,797 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 307.4% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,316,057 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,669,000 after purchasing an additional 993,056 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the second quarter worth $29,363,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Globus Medical by 35.4% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,447,134 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $73,977,000 after purchasing an additional 378,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Globus Medical by 73.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 627,072 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,526,000 after purchasing an additional 264,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

