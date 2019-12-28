Brokerages Set Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) Price Target at $63.00

Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.00.
GMED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Globus Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, November 7th.
Shares of GMED stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.88. The company had a trading volume of 181,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,048. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.86. Globus Medical has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $60.15.
In related news, Director David D. Davidar sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $2,052,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 666,775 shares in the company, valued at $36,005,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $158,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,713.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,460 shares of company stock valued at $2,758,894 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.97% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMED. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,179,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $261,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803,797 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 307.4% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,316,057 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,669,000 after purchasing an additional 993,056 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the second quarter worth $29,363,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Globus Medical by 35.4% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,447,134 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $73,977,000 after purchasing an additional 378,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Globus Medical by 73.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 627,072 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,526,000 after purchasing an additional 264,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.
Globus Medical Company Profile
Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.
