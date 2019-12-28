Brokerages Set Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) PT at $26.50

Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VEOEY shares. BNP Paribas cut Veolia Environnement from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Macquarie raised Veolia Environnement from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Societe Generale raised Veolia Environnement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Veolia Environnement from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Veolia Environnement from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Get Veolia Environnement alerts:

Shares of VEOEY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,436. Veolia Environnement has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.03.

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater, including the treatment and recovery of waste; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Veolia Environnement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veolia Environnement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.