Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) to announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $0.85. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,300%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will report full-year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.39. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Brookfield Infrastructure Partners.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.74). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. The business’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BIP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 126.9% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 15.4% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 674,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,477,000 after acquiring an additional 90,151 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter valued at $432,000. Vicus Capital acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 21.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. 50.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIP stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.14. 287,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,277. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52 week low of $33.56 and a 52 week high of $52.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.502 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 340.68%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.