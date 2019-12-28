BTU Protocol (BTU) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4,271.00

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One BTU Protocol token can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00002167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including UPbit and Bittrex. Over the last week, BTU Protocol has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar. BTU Protocol has a market cap of $11.13 million and $4,271.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038144 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $432.90 or 0.05900440 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029530 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00036141 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001876 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00023535 BTC.

BTU Protocol Profile

BTU Protocol (BTU) is a token. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,014,807 tokens. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com

BTU Protocol Token Trading

BTU Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and UPbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTU Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

