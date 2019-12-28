Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $74.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cadence is benefiting from robust adoption of its digital and signoff, custom and analog, IP solutions. Traction witnessed by new products, which include Protium X1, Spectre X, Smart JasperGold and Tensilica Vision Q7, holds promise. Sturdy pipeline of Cadence’s innovative cloud-ready solutions bodes well. Also, collaboration with Azure, AWS and Google Cloud platform is a positive. Moreover, increasing investments on emerging trends like IoT, AR/VR and autonomous vehicle sub-systems present significant growth opportunity. Increasing deal wins from aerospace and defense sectors are noteworthy. Also, the stock has outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, reducing semiconductor budgets on EDA software, intense competition, currency exposure and high indebtedness are major headwinds.”

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Cadence Design Systems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $70.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.83. The firm has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.16. Cadence Design Systems has a 1-year low of $41.43 and a 1-year high of $77.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $579.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.33 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 30.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 184,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,995,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 44,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $3,100,973.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 236,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,502,691. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 246,486 shares of company stock valued at $16,863,013. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,610,000 after acquiring an additional 69,373 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 28.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after buying an additional 11,014 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,482,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 16.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,049,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,294,000 after buying an additional 146,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 18.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 250,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,559,000 after buying an additional 38,330 shares during the period. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.