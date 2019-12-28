Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 482,100 shares, a drop of 49.2% from the November 28th total of 948,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 244,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of CAE from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Shares of NYSE CAE traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.56. The stock had a trading volume of 389,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,115. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. CAE has a fifty-two week low of $18.19 and a fifty-two week high of $28.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.36 and a 200-day moving average of $26.05.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $896.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.51 million. CAE had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CAE will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from CAE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. CAE’s payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in CAE by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in CAE by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in CAE by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 143,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in CAE by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. 49.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

