Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Analysts expect Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.05). Caesars Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($1.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($1.38). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.49). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank set a $13.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.97.

CZR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,031,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,114,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.96. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.66 and a beta of 1.41. Caesars Entertainment has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $13.64.

In other news, CAO Keith Causey sold 5,605 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $73,313.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Benninger sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $117,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,273 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,271 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Icahn Carl C boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 114,250,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,166,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,663,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,662,000 after purchasing an additional 453,665 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,095,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 3.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,743,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,947,000 after buying an additional 330,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omni Partners LLP acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $86,908,000.

Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

