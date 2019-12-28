CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND (CHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND (NASDAQ:CHI) declared a None dividend on Friday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share on Friday, January 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years.

NASDAQ:CHI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.15. 139,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,446. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.61. CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND has a 1 year low of $8.74 and a 1 year high of $11.23.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

