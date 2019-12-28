Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

CALA has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calithera Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Calithera Biosciences currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.50.

NASDAQ:CALA opened at $5.98 on Wednesday. Calithera Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $6.90. The company has a quick ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 7.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.04.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.07. On average, analysts anticipate that Calithera Biosciences will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 1,598,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $4,157,340.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology purchased 88,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.30 per share, for a total transaction of $379,487.90. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,404,157 shares of company stock worth $13,700,668 in the last 90 days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $392,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Calithera Biosciences by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 22,298 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $95,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 10.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 737,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 67,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the third quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

