Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 137,700 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the November 28th total of 152,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSTR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Capstar Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Capstar Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.20.

Get Capstar Financial alerts:

In other Capstar Financial news, Director Julie D. Frist sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $34,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 226,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,846,607. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $100,840. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSTR. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Capstar Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $190,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 61,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 24,741 shares during the period. Context BH Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 238,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,611,000 after buying an additional 52,642 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 15,243 shares during the period. 33.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSTR stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,924. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $306.93 million, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.90. Capstar Financial has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $17.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.07.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $23.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.75 million. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 9.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that Capstar Financial will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Capstar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.