Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Carnival (NYSE:CCL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CCL. Barclays set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Carnival and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of Carnival from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Carnival from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 27th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of Carnival from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.82.

CCL stock opened at $51.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.80. Carnival has a 1-year low of $39.92 and a 1-year high of $59.24.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Carnival will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. Carnival’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

In other Carnival news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $204,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 24.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 259,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,100,000 after purchasing an additional 23,848 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Carnival by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 250,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA grew its position in shares of Carnival by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 251,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,994,000 after acquiring an additional 10,293 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carnival by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Carnival by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,715,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,352,000 after purchasing an additional 304,457 shares in the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

