Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) Short Interest Up 35.1% in December

Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, a growth of 35.1% from the November 28th total of 1,680,000 shares. Currently, 15.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of Cassava Sciences stock traded up $1.18 on Friday, reaching $5.21. The stock had a trading volume of 11,782,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,849,022. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.42. Cassava Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. As a group, research analysts predict that Cassava Sciences will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

SAVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up from $3.00) on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

In other Cassava Sciences news, CEO Remi Barbier bought 10,000 shares of Cassava Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.03 per share, for a total transaction of $40,300.00. Also, Director Sanford Robertson bought 76,212 shares of Cassava Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $141,754.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 238,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,233.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 94,111 shares of company stock valued at $196,307 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cassava Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 682,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.97% of Cassava Sciences worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage drug development company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. The company's lead therapeutic product candidate PTI-125, a small molecule drug that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It is also developing PTI-125Dx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.