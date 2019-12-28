Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Castlight Health, Inc. operates as a provider of cloud-based software. Its enables enterprises to gain control over their rapidly escalating health care costs. The Company’s Enterprise Healthcare Cloud allows its customers to conquer the complexity of the existing health care system by providing personalized, actionable information to their employees, implementing technology-enabled benefit designs and integrating disparate systems and applications. Castlight Health, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Castlight Health from $4.00 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.50.

CSLT opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $194.41 million, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.85. Castlight Health has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $35.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.46 million. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 21.68% and a negative return on equity of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Castlight Health will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 51,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total transaction of $68,985.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,834.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Mangini Siobhan Nolan sold 31,656 shares of Castlight Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total value of $42,419.04. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 320,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,545.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,684 shares of company stock valued at $160,071. 17.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 8,491 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Castlight Health by 27.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 41,204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Castlight Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Castlight Health in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Castlight Health in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers implementation, user and customer support, and marketplace services.

