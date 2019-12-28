CATHAY PAC AIRW/S (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CATHAY PAC AIRW/S (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $8.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAY’s principal activity is the operation of an international airline based and registered in Hong Kong. Other activities include airline catering, aircraft handling and engineering. The Group offers scheduled passenger and cargo services to 62 destinations around the world. It operates in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, South East Asia, Middle East, Europe, Pacific and South Africa. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CPCAY. ValuEngine raised shares of CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CATHAY PAC AIRW/S in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an underweight rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPCAY opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.59 and a 200-day moving average of $6.74. CATHAY PAC AIRW/S has a twelve month low of $5.97 and a twelve month high of $8.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 74.17 and a beta of 0.95.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo services to approximately 200 destinations in Asia, North America, Australia, Europe, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Airline Business and Non-Airline Business. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong.

