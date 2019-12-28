Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of CVCO stock opened at $194.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.90. Cavco Industries has a 52 week low of $112.00 and a 52 week high of $210.00.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $268.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Cavco Industries by 1.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cavco Industries by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in Cavco Industries by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cavco Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC increased its stake in Cavco Industries by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

