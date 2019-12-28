Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Shares of CVCO stock opened at $194.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.90. Cavco Industries has a 52 week low of $112.00 and a 52 week high of $210.00.
Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $268.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
About Cavco Industries
Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.
