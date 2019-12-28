Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Short Interest Up 28.9% in December

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 430,200 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the November 28th total of 333,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Compass Point set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Central Pacific Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

In other news, Director John C. Dean sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total transaction of $197,315.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,071.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arnold D. Martines sold 1,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $50,429.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,907.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,730 shares of company stock worth $640,866. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 939,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,562,000 after purchasing an additional 9,088 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 369,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,058,000 after acquiring an additional 140,862 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,252,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,511,000 after acquiring an additional 149,728 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,308,000 after acquiring an additional 102,662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPF traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.72. 74,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,621. The firm has a market cap of $843.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.02. Central Pacific Financial has a twelve month low of $23.94 and a twelve month high of $30.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $55.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.00 million. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 11.78%. Research analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.77%.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

