Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the November 28th total of 10,900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

In other news, major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.31 per share, with a total value of $70,648.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 725,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,063,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 724,229 shares in the company, valued at $62,645,808.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 8,205 shares of company stock valued at $715,950. 36.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNBKA. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Century Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Century Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $475,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNBKA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

CNBKA traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.87. 3,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.24 million, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.91. Century Bancorp has a 1 year low of $65.15 and a 1 year high of $95.70.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The bank reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.06 million for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 12.37%.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

