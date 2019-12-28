Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target Raised to $63.00

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Ceridian HCM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup upgraded Ceridian HCM from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ceridian HCM from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ceridian HCM currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.50.

Shares of CDAY opened at $67.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,357.00 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Ceridian HCM has a 1-year low of $33.17 and a 1-year high of $68.35.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $202.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Ceridian HCM’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $265,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the first quarter worth approximately $6,042,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 34.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 15.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

