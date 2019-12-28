CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Short Interest Update

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, a decrease of 32.7% from the November 28th total of 4,010,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

NYSE:CF traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,306,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,963. CF Industries has a twelve month low of $38.90 and a twelve month high of $55.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.95.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.77%.

In other CF Industries news, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $166,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,336,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $591,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,072 shares in the company, valued at $4,325,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 103.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in CF Industries by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Scotiabank lowered shares of CF Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CF Industries from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

