Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.44.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. CL King assumed coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

CHEF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.97. 152,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,558. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.51. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 12 month low of $29.56 and a 12 month high of $42.06.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $396.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.42 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman John Pappas sold 44,757 shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $1,638,553.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,359,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,766,096.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHEF. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the second quarter valued at about $7,518,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the second quarter worth approximately $5,915,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,486,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,283,000 after acquiring an additional 146,465 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 11.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,269,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,514,000 after acquiring an additional 127,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 179.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,251,000 after acquiring an additional 114,390 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

